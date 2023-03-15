3 Steps, 1 Major Result: StriVectin’s New Acne Control System Might Be Your Gateway to Clear Skin

Sponsored

Here’s a thought: What if your acne just…went away? Okay, maybe that seems more like a pipe dream. Because when you feel like you’ve tried it all, it’s easy to start getting cynical. But all hope is not lost, because cult-favorite skincare brand StriVectin just released a new product—or rather, three products that work together to provide powerful results on acne without the harsh side effects—that won’t disrupt your precious skin barrier and leave you with dry, flaky skin and visible redness (god knows it’s been through enough). Breakouts, meet StriVectin Multi-Action Clear Collection .

High-level: 97 percent of clinical testers reported that this three-step system gave them a clearer-looking complexion in just seven days. And 94 percent reported that their breakouts and excess oil were reduced in that same amount of time. If that’s not enough to impress you, how about the fact that 100 percent of testers reported that the Multi-Action Clear routine doesn’t dry out skin? It’s powerful, yet gentle, and the proof is in the pudding.

Speaking of, here’s a breakdown of how the system works.

StriVectin/Paula Boudes

Watch the gel turn to foam as you lather this sulfate-free (SLS/SLES) formula onto your skin for a balancing, oil-absorbing face bath. It uses BHA + Zinc PCA to remove excess oil and pore-clogging impurities in a satisfyingly frothy texture. Chilean soap bark and NIA-114™, StriVectin’s patented form of niacin and vitamin B3, gently cleanse and leave your skin feeling healthy—none of that tight, uncomfortable dryness that often comes with acne routines.

This is your final sign to start using toner. Ultimately, this is the step that will address your uneven texture and dark spots from breakouts—in fact, 96 percent of testers reported improvement in the look of their post-acne marks. It’s a lightweight follow-up to the cleanser and is fast-absorbing, infused with BHA and polyglutamic acid to exfoliate while maintaining moisture for a healthier-looking complexion. Don’t skip it.

Maybe you’ve heard of bakuchiol, but do you know what it is? It’s a natural retinol alternative for targeting uneven tone and texture that tends to be gentler on sensitive skin. Paired with 2 percent salicylic acid, this lotion visibly clears skin and prevents future breakouts. It packs a third dose of StriVectin’s patented NIA-114™ ingredient, as well as microbiome-boosting lysine amino acid and soothing beta-glucan to help prevent dry, flaky skin while maintaining your skin’s barrier health.

If your acne struggles are feeling front and center, give this brand-new system a try. With clinical test results like these and a powerhouse list of the right ingredients (at a ridiculously good price point, no less), your skin will finally fall in line.

