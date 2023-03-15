Jennifer Stone Defends ‘Wizards’ Co-Star Selena Gomez Amid Hailey Bieber Drama: ‘Back Off’

Jennifer Stone has a magical bond with Selena Gomez . So of course, when the pop star became the center of recent rumored drama with model Hailey Bieber, her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star came to her defense.

In a Tuesday (March 14) TikTok, Stone declared her allegiance to “#teamselena” with a video mouthing along to Jamie Lee Curtis ranting, “People should shut the f–k up, back the f–k off, and let this woman shine her light.” (The Oscar winner made that comment while defending Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap performance in February.)

“When people try to mess with my people…backoff,” the actress captioned the TikTok.

Stone also stamped the video with a series of hashtags making her feelings for the Rare Beauty founder’s haters clear: #growup #jealousyjealousy #shineyourlight #womenforwomen and #teamselena.

The video follows a series of posts and comments on social media between Gomez, model Bieber and Kylie Jenner, which were interpreted by many online as being shady. (See a breakdown here .) Since then, thousands of fans have joined Stone in commenting on the alleged drama and have taken sides.

Stone’s TikTok comes just a couple weeks after she and cohost David DeLuise had Gomez as a guest on their new podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod . The Only Murders in the Building star opened up about being the “happiest I’d been in my whole life” while playing Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom, and shared that her biggest regret was “not staying in touch” with her co-stars after the show wrapped.

“I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made,” Gomez explained. “I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because A: You would have told me the truth which terrifies me, and B: I didn’t want to let you down.”

Watch Jennifer Stone pledge allegiance to #teamselena in her TikTok below:

When people try to mess with my people… #backoff #growup #jealousyjealousy #shineyourlight #womenforwomen #teamselena

