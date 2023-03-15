Burgum: Dip in revenue forecast won't derail tax breaks

(The Center Square) - A dip in revenue projections should not derail a series of tax breaks as growth will continue through the next biennium, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Burgum's executive budget proposal was based on November projections that are $27 million higher for the current biennium than the revised numbers, according to the Office of Budget and Management. But it's still $16 million more than what lawmakers predicted when they adopted their estimated budget, according to the budget office.

The projects also dipped for the 2023-2025 biennium. OBM said projected revenues are $59 million below November forecasts but $39 million above January numbers. The office cited "inflation and labor constraints" as the reason for the change.

Oil and gas, which brings in more than 50% of the state's revenue, will hold steady, according to OBM.

"For the current 2021-23 biennium, oil revenues are expected to total just over $6 billion, which is $2.3 billion higher than the estimate used in the original 2021 legislative budget and $9 million higher than expected in November," according to a news release from Burgum's office. "For the 2023-25 biennium, oil tax revenues are expected to remain fairly constant, with a slight decline in the second half of the biennium, and are expected to total $5.14 billion in revenues, about $116 million lower than expected in the November estimate."

Sales tax, motor vehicle tax and corporate tax collection are exceeding their predictions, the OBM said.

"This supports our ability to provide permanent income tax relief and invest significantly in workforce, child care, infrastructure and other priorities to better serve North Dakotans and make our state more attractive when competing with other states for capital and talent," Burgum said.

The governor is backing a flat-rate income tax of 1.5% that would remove the tax burden from about 60% of North Dakota taxpayers, according to his plan . The bill passed the House last month 79-14.

Lawmakers are also considering Senate Bill 2066 . The bill shifts funding for state schools from local property taxes to the state, which would provide $203.1 million for schools. The bill passed the Senate last month and is in the House Education Committee.

The governor presented his income tax bill at Monday's Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.

"As tax relief options go, we prefer this income tax relief because it provides permanent, immediate relief, it benefits a greater number of North Dakotans, including those who don't own property, and it makes North Dakota more competitive with other states when vying for workers," Burgum told the committee. "We welcome the opportunity to work with local and state elected officials to find strategic ways to reduce property taxes – not just subsidize locally levied property taxes with state dollars – because with property tax relief, the state can never guarantee it will reach the individual citizens."