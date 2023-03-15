FX’s Time-Spanning FBI Thriller Series ‘Class of ‘09’ Sets May Premiere Date

FX will drop its new FBI-set thriller limited series “Class of ‘09” in May on Hulu, the network announced on Wednesday. Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara star as a pair of FBI agents in a story told across three distinct points in time that chronicle with how the U.S. criminal justice system is grappling with artificial intelligence.

The first two episodes of the series will debut on Wednesday, May 10 exclusively on Hulu, with one new episode dropping weekly after that. The limited series consists of eight episodes in total.

“Class of ‘09” hails from creator and executive producer Tom Rob Smith, who previously served as creator and writer on FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He also created the BBC Two series “MotherFatherSon.”

“Class of ’09” is described as a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.

“Class of ’09” is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin and Joe Robert Cole also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

For a complete list of announced TV premiere dates, check out our calendar .