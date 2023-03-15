Coca-Cola plant in Polk evacuated due to chemical leak

A Coca-Cola plant in Auburndale was evacuated after a chemical leak from a 20,000 pound-container.

According to city officials, a leak, which has since stopped, started around 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, and employees were quickly evacuated. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for those within two blocks of the plant.

City officials later confirmed ammonia was leaking from the container.

The leak stopped around noon and Polk Fire Rescue assisted with the cleanup, which has been completed. There were no injuries.