PNM hosting event for customers with past-due electric bills
By Isaac Cruz,
4 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, March 16. The assistance event will be held at Alamosa Community Center (6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers must bring:
PNM bill
Proof of income and ID for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income. Accepted is proof of food stamps or Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter dated either 2022 or 2023
Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers that can’t attend in-person, you can apply for assistance online at PNM.com/help .
