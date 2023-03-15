Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting event for customers with past-due electric bills

By Isaac Cruz,

4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, March 16. The assistance event will be held at Alamosa Community Center (6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers must bring:

  • PNM bill
  • Proof of income and ID for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income. Accepted is proof of food stamps or Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter dated either 2022 or 2023
Courtesy: PNM

Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers that can’t attend in-person, you can apply for assistance online at PNM.com/help .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

