Smokies Stadium goes cashless for 2023 season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — If you are planning to go watch a Tennessee Smokies game in the upcoming season, be prepared to pay without cash.

The Smokies announced on Wednesday that Smokies Stadium will be cashless beginning in 2023 with their home opener against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, April 6. All transactions , including tickets, food, beverages, merchandise, parking , and all other parts of a Smokies game or event, will be cashless, the team said in a release.

The stadium will accept cards through Visa, Mastercard Discover, and American Express , as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay , where patrons may only need to tap their phones.

The decision to go cashless follows nearly all of the Major League Baseball teams and stadiums. According to the Smokies, only one of 30 Major League Baseball team and stadium accepts cash.

The Chicago Cubs, which the Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of, and Wrigley Stadium are one of the MLB teams that doesn’t accept cash. The team said the switch will say help lines move faster, increased safety, and customer convenience for fans.

Smokies Stadium is one of the latest of local venues that have gone cashless. In October of 2022, the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum went cashless, and they told WATE the reasoning behind that decision was similar to that of the Smokies: To get people back to their seats quicker. Rather than longer times spent waiting in line, an Assistant General Manager for the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum said the change was anticipated to help people get more of what they came to the venue for, to see the hockey game or the concert.

With the 2023 season for the Tennessee Smokies starting on April 6, fans can find season ticket information at smokiesbaseball.com or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

