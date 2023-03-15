‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star arrested for assault in Tennessee

By: Craig Anderson

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Reality TV personality Kyle Chrisley turned himself in Tuesday after he was charged with aggravated assault in Smyrna .

Chrisley, 32, had a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly brandished a “fixed blade” during an altercation with a supervisor at Penske Rental Truck in Smyrna where he was employed, according to an arrest report from the Smyrna Police Department.

The report states that Chrisley threatened to stab and kill the victim. Detectives also said they observed injuries to the victim’s head, neck and hand.

Chrisley voluntarily appeared for booking Tuesday, and his bond was set at $3,000. He was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Chrisley, both starring in the television reality program “Chrisley Knows Best,” which debuted in 2014. Todd Chrisley was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion.

This story was originally published March 14 by WTVF in Nashville, an E.W. Scripps Company.