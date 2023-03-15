Open in App
Sportsnaut

Reports: Bucs to sign Baker Mayfield as Tom Brady replacement

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZBg5_0lJsdI6Q00

Quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers that presents the former No. 1 overall pick an opportunity to start, according to multiple reports.

Tampa Bay would become Mayfield’s fourth team in three years. The 27-year-old helped his chances by finishing last season strong after being claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers lost Tom Brady to his second, apparently official, retirement at the end of the 2022 season and are in the midst of a major roster overhaul due to salary cap restrictions.

Mayfield was drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and became expendable with the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson last year. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers and opened the season as the starter before injury and ineffectiveness pushed him into a backup role.

As a rookie with the Browns, Mayfield had 27 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and had nine games with multiple TD passes. He had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020 before fighting through an injury-riddled 2021 season that prompted general manager Andrew Berry to kick the tires on a trade with the Houston Texans to add Watson.

With the Rams, Mayfield helped lead a game-winning drive two days after Los Angeles claimed him via waivers.

Mayfield’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left stunned the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16, in Week 14. He threw a total of four touchdowns with two interceptions and was sacked 17 times in five games with the Rams.

The Buccaneers were left with one quarterback, Kyle Trask, on the roster when Brady retired in February. Blaine Gabbert, the No. 2 quarterback for the Bucs last season, is an unrestricted free agent.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 potential Carolina Panthers moves after busy week in NFL free agency
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Reports: Lions signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
New England Patriots become latest wild card team for Lamar Jackson trade
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Washington Commanders boss reportedly took a $10M salary for years while other NFL owners did not
Washington, DC2 days ago
Detroit Lions pounce on 2022’s NFL interception leader in free agency
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Two-time Pro Bowl receiver signs with Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs land major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Reports: Texans trade Brandin Cooks, re-sign Laremy Tunsil
Houston, TX1 day ago
NFL insider reveals what Las Vegas Raiders needed to pay to acquire No. 1 pick
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
Latest update on Lebron James’ injury is bad news for Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Renegades edge Brahmas in low-scoring game
Arlington, TX10 hours ago
Superstar injuries at World Baseball Classic 2023 aren’t an ‘I told you so moment’
Houston, TX54 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings mentioned as a good fit for Lamar Jackson trade
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs mock draft 2023: Strengthening the dynasty
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Panthers sign former Vikings WR Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Lakers expect LeBron back ‘at some point’ this season
Los Angeles, CA39 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to one-year deal
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
As NFL Draft draws near, scouts keeping eye on USC’s Caleb Williams, and UNC’s Drake Maye in 2024
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks steal away Giants defensive star in NFL free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
New York Knicks owner reportedly hired an investigator to find dirt on NYS employee
New York City, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy