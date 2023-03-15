Open in App
Florida State, Ga. Tech to open ’24 season in Ireland

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

Florida State and Georgia Tech will kick off the 2024 season in Ireland, both schools announced Wednesday.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be held at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 24, 2024.

It will be the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams and a home game for the Yellow Jackets.

“I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program.”

It will be the first time Florida State has played outside of the United States. Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14 at the same venue in 2016.

–Field Level Media

