Athens, GA
Report: Jalen Carter shows up heavy to pro day

4 days ago

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, once expected to be one of the first non-quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed up to his pro day Wednesday 9 pounds heavier than his scouting combine weigh-in.

That’s according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who added that Carter plans to participate only in positional drills at the Georgia pro day, skipping the 40-yard dash and other testing.

Carter weighed in at 323 pounds on Wednesday but was 314 two weeks ago at the combine. Carter opted against working out at the combine, choosing instead to focus on Wednesday’s pro day.

On top of that, Carter has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing. Carter was arrested and booked during the week of the combine in connection with the Jan. 15 fatal crash that claimed the lives of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Carter has an arraignment hearing set for April 18. Both charges are punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.

The 6-foot-3 Carter was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Playoff championships.

