Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign Baker Mayfield as potential Tom Brady successor, per reports

Mayfield will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to multiple reports . He'll have the chance to replace Tom Brady, who announced his retirement at the start of February, as the starting quarterback in Tampa. This now means that Mayfield, 27, will be joining his fourth team since the start of the 2021 season.
In five games with the Rams, four of which were starts, Mayfield completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions.
Mayfield will presumably compete with Kyle Trask, the only other Buccaneer quarterback on the roster.
How did Baker Mayfield end up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
