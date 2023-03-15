Green Bay Packers reportedly seeking multiple first-round picks for Aaron Rodgers

While NFL free agency continues to rage on rapidly, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets continue to wait on four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers . Should he stay, or should he go? That’s the question, and until the 39-year-old decides whether he wants to play a 19th NFL season or hang up his cleats, both the Packers and Jets’ offseason plans are on hold.

We’ve seen the report of Rodgers making a list of demands , almost holding the Jets at ransom, indicating if they want the QB to come to the Big Apple, the Jets better be able to prove it. We saw the Jets respond by adding former Packers receiver Allen Lazard in free agency, so what’s the hold-up in trade discussions?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers’ high asking price for their 10-time All-Pro QB remains a sticking point in negotiations. While Schefter notes the Jets would likely have to work out a new contract with their potential new QB, the NFL insider also adds that the Packers may be seeking a trade package similar to what the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford .

For reference purposes, the Rams dealt two first-round picks for Stafford, and according to Schefter, that’s believed to be the entry point in negotiations for Rodgers as well.

Yet, the two situations are far apart. Rodgers is already 39, and Stafford was just 32 at the time of the trade, offering much more long-term value. Of course, the two quarterbacks had much different accomplishments as well, with Rodgers being a four-time MVP winner in addition to making as many All-Pro teams. Even still, after 14 seasons, Stafford has never been named to an All-Pro team.

Basically, the Packers may indeed be ready to move on from Rodgers, but they are asking a king’s ransom to execute the deal. Meanwhile, the Jets have the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while also still having their picks in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Related: NFL trade rumors: Latest on Aaron Rodgers, DeAndre Hopkins and more

More must-reads: