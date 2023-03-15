Open in App
Muscatine, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Riverside Park restrooms temporarily closed due to vandalism

By Sharon Wren,

4 days ago

The City of Muscatine has announced that the restrooms located near the playground inside Riverside Park are temporarily closed. The restrooms were inspected Wednesday morning and workers discovered they had been severely damaged by vandalism during the overnight hours. Parks and Recreation Department officials said the restroom facility will be closed until repairs can be made.

The city will work as quickly as possible to repair the restrooms so they can be reopened to the public.

Comments / 0
