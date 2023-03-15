Open in App
Akron, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 ramp

By Ian Cross,

4 days ago
A crash that resulted in a vehicle being overturned and injuries to 2 children and 2 adults has closed the West 44 st Street overpass over I-90 in both directions, according to officials.

According to EMS, four people were transported in critical condition: a 2-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, a 30-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman.

They were all transported to Metro Hospital.

The crash appears to have occurred just before the entrance to the westbound I-90 on-ramp at West 44 th Street and was first reported just before noon.

The traffic camera showed one stopped blue car and one car fully rolled over. Officials are on the scene directing traffic.

The westbound on-ramp to I-90 from West 44th Street also appears to be closed.

The crash does not appear to be impacting traffic on I-90.

News 5 is working to learn more about this incident.

