Palisades Tahoe sitting on 662″ of snow as ski lifts reopen

By Matthew Nobert,

4 days ago

(KTXL) — After a day of digging out of snow, addressing flood zones and performing avalanche snow safety Palisades Tahoe announced Wednesday that they have reopened.

Since the last storm dropped seven inches of fresh snow on the mountain, the resorts snowfall total for the year now sits at 662 inches or 55.2 feet.

So far March has been the second snowiest month for Palisades with 13.42′ of sow measured. The month of January so far has seen the most snowfall for the resort with 14.3′ of snow.

Palisades said that this October to February has been the snowiest period since 1970.

Those looking to head up to the mountain to enjoy the fresh snow can expect sunny skies, 15 miles per hour winds with 30 mph gusts and increasing changes of snow showers starting on Friday.

