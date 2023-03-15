A.J. Brown Used Perfect GIF After News Eagles Are Releasing Slay

The wide receiver didn’t appear to be too pleased.

Following the news the Eagles will reportedly release cornerback Darius Slay , star wide receiver A.J. Brown appeared to respond to the decision on social media.

Slay’s camp and Philadelphia’s front office were unsuccessful in renegotiating his contract, and the five-time Pro Bowler is now set to hit free agency. Brown didn’t seem too pleased with the decision, as minutes after the report surfaced, the Eagles wideout posted a GIF of an exasperated Jonah Hill on his Twitter account.

If the tweet is truly about the decision to cut Slay loose, Brown’s feelings are pretty clear. Slay, traded to Philadelphia in March 2020 by the Lions , is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl years in 2021 and ’22. He, along with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave , linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White and safety Marcus Epps—all members of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII defense—will not return in ’23.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to thank Philadelphia for his three seasons after the news broke.

“Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..,” he wrote.