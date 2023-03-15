Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Pensacola News Journal

NAS Pensacola allows public access to Naval Aviation Museum and lighthouse for one weekend

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK,

4 days ago

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that access to Fort Barrancas will be permitted.

Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow a weekend of public access to the installation March 25 and 26, 2023.

Public access to NAS Pensacola March 25 and 26 will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All guests 18 and older must have a valid state or federal picture ID such as driver's license or passport.

Access will be available dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

Friday Rewind: Blue Angels fans pack NAS Pensacola for return of Homecoming Air Show

Sens. Rick Scott, Marco Rubio renew push to open NAS Pensacola to visitors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204Ec8_0lJsXzBX00

While on the installation, the public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse, Fort Barrancas and the Museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family interred at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate.

The following restrictions will apply:

  • No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include Concealed Weapon Permit holders)
  • No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)
  • No alcoholic beverages allowed
  • No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)
  • Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access
  • All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

For additional information and updates visit facebook.com/NASPCOLA/ .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: NAS Pensacola allows public access to Naval Aviation Museum and lighthouse for one weekend

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pensacola, FL newsLocal Pensacola, FL
Frustration grows over paid parking in Downtown Pensacola
Pensacola, FL22 hours ago
Pensacola Waterfront Restaurants
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Zip codes in the Pensacola area with the most expensive homes
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Shows Gratitude to City of Orange Beach
Orange Beach, AL1 day ago
Eglin Air Force Base Commander issues warning against trespassing on Closed Test Areas, beach access
Eglin Air Force Base, FL4 days ago
Foley Ranks Third in the Nation for Fortified Homes, According to SmartHomes Report
Foley, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: Roadblock clears after Escambia Bay Bridge semi-truck accident
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
House fire claims child’s life in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Family says 9-year-old called 911 to deadly Downtown Pensacola house fire, saving siblings
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Club Climax owners working with Pensacola Police to improve safety after weekend shooting
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Okaloosa County purchases the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds for $4 million
Fort Walton Beach, FL2 days ago
MudBugs adds new changes in order to stay open in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores, AL2 days ago
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 3-18-23
Navarre, FL2 days ago
Downtown Fort Walton Beach gears up for 5th Annual International Festival
Fort Walton Beach, FL3 days ago
Destin mayor proposes installation of red light cameras
Destin, FL2 days ago
Family, friends honor life of 23-year-old killed in Pensacola nightclub shooting
Pensacola, FL4 days ago
Man kills both parents during argument in Spanish Fort neighborhood: BCSO
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
City of Milton bans smoking, vaping in parks
Milton, FL3 days ago
Complaints grow regarding paid parking in Downtown Pensacola
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
The Pensacola Dress Code
Pensacola, FL4 days ago
Avelo Airlines at Mobile International Airport
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Car fully engulfed in flames on University of South Alabama campus
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Calls grow for Club Climax in Pensacola to close down after weekend fatal shooting
Pensacola, FL6 days ago
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Orange Beach, AL6 days ago
Spring breakers busted with drugs, guns on Baldwin Beach Express: Police
Summerdale, AL3 days ago
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Auburn, AL6 days ago
Are bagpipes Scottish or Irish?
Pensacola, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy