Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date On Peacock; First-Look Photos

Pete Davidson’s Bupkis, the comedy series inspired by his life, has a premiere date at Peacock. All eight episodes of the comedy, which the SNL alum co-wrote, executive produced and stars in, will drop on Thursday, May 4, on the streamer. Check out some first-look photos below.

Bupkis, which Davidson co-wrote with his longtime friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as showrunner Judah Miller, will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and original worldview for which Davidson is known. The show, which has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

Described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life, the series also stars four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco ( Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos ) as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci ( Goodfellas , The Irishman ) as Davidson’s grandfather. Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller, as well as Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video, which is producing with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where the company is under a deal. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce.

