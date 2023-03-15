Study: Windsor Locks has enough affordable housing, but more could be done

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Planning and Zoning Commission learned Monday that the town already has the necessary stock of affordable housing required by the state, but more could be done.

The PZC heard a presentation Monday night about the state of affordable housing in town, as the board prepares to approve a new affordable housing plan, which is required by every town every five years.

John Guszkowski, of TYCHE Planning and Policy Group, said 12.3% of housing in town is recognized by the state as affordable, which means the town is exempt from the state’s affordable housing appeals act requiring they provide more.