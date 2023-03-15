Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to replace Tom Brady, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mayfield has signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to Schefter.

Last season, Mayfield started the season with the Carolina Panthers, before playing the final five games with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield was the 2018 No. 1 draft pick by the Browns and led the team to the playoffs in 2020 before he was traded to the Panthers after Cleveland signed Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield will be replacing Brady, who announced that he was retiring earlier this year.

