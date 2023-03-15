Greenville ranked third best Spring Break destination nationwide

Greenville has been ranked third nationally in a Good Housekeeping magazine ranking of the best places for families to spend Spring Break.

The ranking places Greenville just under San Diego, California and Washington, DC but above other popular tourist destinations such as Phoenix, Arizona, New York City, New Orleans and, as Mayor Pro Tem Lillian Brock Flemming pointed out, also above the Disney parks.

“We have just become the third place to be on vacation during Spring Break. The third place; we beat Disney World!” Flemming proclaimed. “This is national news, take it for what it’s worth. We’re the third one. We beat New York and Disney World!”

The ranking also placed Greenville over other potential South Carolina locations such as Charleston and Myrtle beach due in part to the massive crowds in those locations at this time of year.

It also cited the easy flight travel access to the city along with the returning weekly downtown concerts, the Children’s Museum of the Upstate and Roper Mountain Science Center.