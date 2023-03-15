LYNN — 673 households in downtown Lynn lost power Wednesday morning from 5:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. following a night of snowfall, flooding, and freezing temperatures in the region.

The outages hit customers from the intersection of Broad Street and Nahant Street, through areas of Baltimore Street and Ocean Street, down to Lynn Shore Drive.

National Grid Director of Communications John Lamontagne said the outages spurred from an underground cable and feeder failure in the area.

Lamontagne said at 11 a.m. that National Grid had not yet determined a specific cause for the cable and feeder failure, however it is likely the result of high tide or flooding in the area.

“We don’t know the cause of the failure, but, you know, obviously there have been very high tides in the location. It’s not too far from the water, from the ocean,” Lamontagne said.

Lamontagne added that National Grid workers were investigating the failure’s root cause and would repair the cable as needed.

The post Cable failure spurs Lynn power outages appeared first on Itemlive .