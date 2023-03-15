Open in App
Lynn, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Cable failure spurs Lynn power outages

By Anthony Cammalleri,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fvYS_0lJsURY000

LYNN — 673 households in downtown Lynn lost power Wednesday morning from 5:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. following a night of snowfall, flooding, and freezing temperatures in the region.

The outages hit customers from the intersection of Broad Street and Nahant Street, through areas of Baltimore Street and Ocean Street, down to Lynn Shore Drive.

National Grid Director of Communications John Lamontagne said the outages spurred from an underground cable and feeder failure in the area.

Lamontagne said at 11 a.m. that National Grid had not yet determined a specific cause for the cable and feeder failure, however it is likely the result of high tide or flooding in the area.

“We don’t know the cause of the failure, but, you know, obviously there have been very high tides in the location. It’s not too far from the water, from the ocean,” Lamontagne said.

Lamontagne added that National Grid workers were investigating the failure’s root cause and would repair the cable as needed.

The post Cable failure spurs Lynn power outages appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
March 22: Temporary closure of open road tolling lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
Hooksett, NH1 day ago
North Andover Route 114 Widening, Added Traffic Lights Subject of Public Meeting Thursday
North Andover, MA2 days ago
Multi-alarm fire rips through Somerville home
Somerville, MA1 day ago
At least 3 displaced after raging house fire in Somerville
Somerville, MA1 day ago
Massive fire forces two families out of Medford multi-family home
Medford, MA1 day ago
Massive blaze tears through cluster of businesses in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA3 days ago
Town of Ashby declares state of emergency, opens warming center after nor’easter buries region
Ashby, MA5 days ago
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Police log, March 9-15, 2023: Blown kisses fail to bait neighbor; pizza scam yields no dough
Marblehead, MA20 hours ago
Have New Hampshire Drivers Adopted a New ‘State Bird’?
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
Two vehicle rollover crash in Greenville
Greenville, NH19 hours ago
City seeks bids for prequalified contractors for ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements
Manchester, NH22 hours ago
Discover Newburyport’s Crown Jewel: A $4.99M Waterfront Dream Estate on Sprawling 7.7 Acres
Newburyport, MA2 days ago
Winter storm to continue into Wednesday; when will it stop snowing?
Boston, MA5 days ago
The Pulse of NH News Update – 3-16-2023
Manchester, NH4 days ago
Wynn Resorts buys Everett power plant site. Is a Revs stadium on the Mystic next?
Everett, MA2 days ago
Volunteers begin digging out New Hampshire Sportsdome
Goffstown, NH1 day ago
Maine woman accused of making threats that shut down Walmart in N.H.
Seabrook, NH18 hours ago
South Coast Rail update shows that trains going through Taunton, Fall River, New Bedford and more are closer than ever
Fall River, MA4 days ago
Methuen police ask for help identifying men connected to spree of car break-ins
Methuen, MA1 day ago
Firefighters battle blaze at Lawrence, Massachusetts, liquor store that spread to bakery
Lawrence, MA3 days ago
NH Business: New Hampshire banks respond to nationwide bank failures
Manchester, NH1 day ago
Bertucci’s closes its doors
Needham, MA2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day in Boston: When does the parade start, are streets shut down, do bars close early?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Did You Know Maine, New Hampshire Are in the Top 5 for Most Irish States in America?
Manchester, NH2 days ago
Here’s when rain is expected to change to snow in Massachusetts
Boston, MA6 days ago
Danvers Police Department employee on leave amid investigation into management of drug drop-off box
Danvers, MA2 days ago
Crunch Haverhill to Open in June at Former Bradford Location of Boston Sports Club
Haverhill, MA3 days ago
Haverhill Public Schools apologizes for keeping schools open during nor'easter
Haverhill, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy