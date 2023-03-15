Jalen Carter: 'Deep Concerns' in NFL Draft - Source

An NFL source tells Falcon Report at SI that there are "deep concerns'' over Georgia star Jalen Carter in terms of both maturity and fitness.

The gifts of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter are beyond question; he's a top-10 talent in the NFL Draft in that regard.

But an NFL source tells Falcon Report at SI that there are "deep concerns'' over the player in terms of both maturity and fitness.

Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy reported that Carter will not do any testing at Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, and that he will only participate in positional drills. Carter also avoided testing at the recent NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Why? Nagy points out that Carter, once listed at 6-3 and 300, is now weighing in at 323 pounds, a nine-pound increase from his Combine weight from just a couple of weeks ago.

Media scouts have often alluded to potential "character issues'' with Carter , a superstar force on Georgia's back-to-back national championship teams. Some of that was revealed to be accurate when Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving two weeks ago and connected to potential involvement in the car accident that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January.

Recently, video surfaced of Carter being pulled over for driving double the speed limit, resulting in a fine worth with more than $1,000.

This is a time when NFL prospects should be approaching their career opportunities the same way you might approach a job interview. And so far? Jalen Carter, gifts and talents aide, is failing his professional football job interview.

