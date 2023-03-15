Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2025 running back sets spring LSU visit

By Tyler Nettuno,

4 days ago
Brian Kelly is still working to flesh out what could be a special 2024 recruiting class for LSU, but he’s balancing focusing on the present with thinking about the future.

In the latter vein, the Tigers will be hosting No. 1 2025 running back Harlem Berry for a visit on April 1. Berry, a Metairie native who plays at St. Martin’s Episcopal School, told On3’s Sam Spiegelman that LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson has been the most frequent visitor at his school.

Wilson is the Tigers’ ace recruiter who focuses on the New Orleans area given his deep ties to the city, so it’s not surprising that he would make Berry a priority. However, LSU isn’t the only school vying for his talents.

Berry also has a visit set with Oklahoma on March 25, and he said he’ll likely take a trip to Florida, too. Berry’s uncle is Jabbar Juluke, the Gators’ running backs coach. UF is yet to offer him, but given his talent, that’s likely to change.

On3 ranks Berry as the No. 12 prospect in the 2025 class and the best player in Louisiana. There will be a lot of competition to land him, but LSU presently seems to be in a decent spot for the in-state running back.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

