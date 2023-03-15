Fan registration opens for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

This is where the actual draft will take place during the three-day event.
The NFL Draft Theater will be located in front of Union Station and is also free to watch.
Fans will be allowed on the North Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial on a first-come, first-served basis. It is standing room only.
The Draft Theater will not be visible from the Draft Experience on the south side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, but the Draft will be shown on multiple screens throughout the Draft Experience site.
The NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater at the end of each day, beginning Thursday, April 27.
Concerts are a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced at a later date.
The Kansas City Sports Commission released the following renderings of what the NFL Draft setup will look like.
Draft Experience Hours
Draft Experience hours of operation:
Thursday, April 27
12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (post-concert)
Friday, April 28
12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (post-concert)
Saturday, April 29
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (post-concert)
