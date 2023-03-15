Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Suspect douses self with gasoline while holding lighter, SAPD officer saves life

By Ashtin Wade,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3ZcB_0lJsQ8FW00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A San Angelo Police Department officer took heroic actions when saving the life of a suspect who had doused themselves in gasoline while holding a lighter.

The investigation began at 4:08 p.m. on March 14 when officers responded to a call at The El Patio for an unknown disturbance. According to SAPD, officers responded to the locations at 1901 W. Beauregard Ave. Suspect Delfino Hill, age 36, had fled the scene on foot before officers could detain him.

Mugshot: Delfino Hill 3-15-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The chase continued throughout the next hour and a half around the area, with officers losing sight of Hill multiple times. Officers eventually located Hill in the 1300 block of Hill Street.

Victims of deadly collision in Ozona identified

SAPD says that Hill had found a gasoline tank during the pursuit and began to pour its contents on himself when confronted by local law enforcement. Hill held a lighter in his right hand as officers attempted to negotiate with him.

According to SAPD, officers began advising a plan once Hill refused to surrender. A less lethal beanbag shotgun round was fired at Hill’s stomach while a fire extinguisher was simultaneously sprayed on him. SAPD explained that this tactical plan needed precise timing. This prevented Hill from igniting himself and saved him from further injury and even death SAPD says.

Hill was given medical treatment after being detained. Hill was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
SAPD warns of stolen vehicles & vehicle break-ins
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Kimble County Sheriff’s Office locates 2 ounces of meth during traffic stop
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
SAPD recovers stolen vehicle, 1 charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle
San Angelo, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MIP, Drug & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Saturday Bookings
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
DWI & Racing on the Highway Arrests Top St. Patrick's Day Bookings
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Former City Manager to Serve His Probated Sentence in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
Goodfellow hosts Fallen Firefighter Memorial
San Angelo, TX20 hours ago
LIVE! Daily | Ozona Coyote Caught Live on Facebook
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
San Angelo ISD Mourns the Loss of Beloved Elementary Teacher
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Active burn bans across the Concho Valley
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Real Estate: Price Reduced on Large 4/3.5 in Bentwood
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Angler Pulls 'Elite' Class Bass from Twin Buttes Reservoir
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Are Wild Hogs and Javelinas Invading San Angelo?
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Possibility of snow on St. Patricks Day
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Sunset Shopping Center Keeps Evolving with New Retailers
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
High Winds & Heat Will Give Way to Possible Snow & Freeze This Weekend
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
NWS: Cold front headed towards San Angelo
San Angelo, TX6 days ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday March 17th
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Damaging winds, hail, thunderstorms, Oh My!
San Angelo, TX3 days ago
Beware: What The Coming El Niño Means For San Angelo
San Angelo, TX6 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Rams close out the series against Rattlers moving to 26-4 on the season
San Angelo, TX8 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Rambelles split the doubleheader against ENMU
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Rams walk it off to take doubleheader against Rattlers
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Rams’ 11-game win streak snapped by Rattlers
San Angelo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy