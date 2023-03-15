Netflix Releases Beef Trailer, New Series From Thunderbolts Director Jake Schreier

Steven Yeun is returning to serialized storytelling. The longtime Walking Dead star and leading voice of Invincible is set to lead Beef , an upcoming Netflix comedic drama that takes a simple incident of road rage and spirals it into a bitter feud. Netflix debuted Beef 's official trailer today, which features Yeun's Danny Cho and Ali Wong's Amy Lau both attempting to control their inner frustrations via various methods of meditation. They both reach their respective breaking points when they come into contact with one another in a parking lot, sparking that aforementioned road rage that leads to an obsessive rivalry between the two.

Title cards promise that "revenge is best served raw" as Yeun's Danny warns that he is a "dangerous guy." Wong's Amy responds by noting that "actions have consequences" and that is why she cannot let it go. Violence escaltes in the final moments of the official trailer, as both Danny and Amy turn to guns and wrenches to settle their "beef."

You can watch the full teaser below...

Beyond Yeun and Wong, Beef boasts the talents of David Choe, Marie Bello, and Ashley Park in its ensemble. The series was created by Lee Sung Jun ( Dave , Silicon Valley ) and will have the majority of its episodes directed by Jake Schreier ( Paper Towns ).

This project offers a sneak peak at the collaborative talents of Schreier and Yeun, as the director-actor pair are set to team up again in Summer 2024 for Marvel Studios's Thunderbolts . Schreier signed on to direct Thunderbolts last June, just one month before the then "top-secret" movie was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Yeun is a very recent addition, as he only joined the ensemble last month.

Yeun n oted recently that part of what drew him to Thunderbolts was the opportunity to reunite with Schreier.

"It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed Beef, and what his intentions were," Yeun said. "The intentions of the particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film."

Beef 's world premiere comes this weekend at SXSW and will stream all ten episodes on Netflix next month.

