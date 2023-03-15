Priddy program connects student with MSU

Because she grew up in Wichita Falls, Victoria Martinez felt connected to Midwestern State University. Establishing connections within the campus community was different though, and she knew that would be an important part of her educational experience. Martinez found that process much easier because of the Priddy Scholars Program.

The Priddy Scholar Program provides scholarships for first-generation students and support for their four years of education at Midwestern State University. Students selected as Priddy Scholars receive full tuition and residential funding. Opportunities include student success workshops, career planning assistance, and study abroad.

“The Priddy program has connected me with a variety of resources, and it has connected me with some of the best people I know,” Martinez said. “The Priddy Scholars is a gateway to a support system, lifelong friends, and an amazing mentor.”

Martinez, a first-year accounting major, said that although she doesn’t know what the future has in store for her, she does know “it’s going to be memorable.”

Her story began before coming to Wichita Falls. Her parents came from Mexico with “nothing but the clothes on their backs,” Martinez said. Despite all the odds against them, they provided for their four children. “It’s true we didn’t have the coolest sneakers or the best supplies for school, but we had what we needed, which was more than enough.”

It’s because of her parents that Martinez knows dreams do come true, and she can accomplish great things. “They did it; they are living the American dream now. They no longer have to worry about where their food is coming from, or having to work hours upon hours just to make ends meet.”

She said students who believe the Priddy Scholars program could help them should apply; there is nothing to lose.

“I am so thankful for the Priddy Scholars because they have provided me with a way to continue my parents’ legacy through my education,” Martinez said. “With the education I am receiving, I will do great things, and I hope to have an impact on the people around me like I have been impacted by the foundation, my mentor Joshua Ysasi, and my parents.”

The Priddy Scholars Program allows a student the time to focus on academics and be involved in campus activities. Martinez has taken full advantage with participation in the Redwine Honors Program, Cafe Con Leche, Somos Familia, and the Dillard Advisory Board in her first year. She enjoys the campus and says there’s “nothing more refreshing than to begin or end the day with an outdoors run around Sikes Lake.” Applications are open for Fall 2023 students and the application deadline is April 1 at 5 p.m.