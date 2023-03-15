Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez fined $25K after fight

By Julia Marshall,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1tfM_0lJsNpiV00

Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks has been fined $25,000 after he got in a fight with Trey Lyles during Monday night's game.

The NBA announced the punishment Wednesday saying Lyles has been suspended one game for his role in the fight.

In a statement on Twitter, NBA Communications said Lyles fouled and then pushed Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lopez escalated the situation when he confronted Lyles, in an effort to defend Giannis.

Lyles responded by hitting Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the neck.

Lyles was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game Monday. Lopez got one technical foul and was also ejected.

The whole incident happened with 15.4 seconds left in the game.

Lopez now owes $25,000 and Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday, March 15 when Sacramento plays the Chicago Bulls.

Previous coverage

Lopez spoke to the media after the game, where he addressed the incident.

"The game was over. Giannis is dribbling out the clock. I don’t know what that guy was doing messing with Giannis, doing too much. Like I said, the game was already over. So, I just wanted to go out there and protect my guy," Lopez said after the game.

Giannis saw the altercation take place, and said Lopez is not usually that upset.

“Then I just saw Brook being upset and he is usually is not that upset,” Antetokounmpo told the media. “He was yelling ‘don’t do that again, don’t push him like that.’ Then I realized like oh man, he pushed me in my back. Obviously, I appreciate Brook having my back and that’s my guy, not just on the court, off the court, for life he’s my guy.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dillon Brooks punished by NBA over incident with cameraman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kobe Bryant's Retro Adidas Shoes are Sitting on Shelves
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT23 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
5-year-old dies in Highway 10 crash near Ramsey, 4-year-old has life-threatening injuries
Ramsey, MN2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Chatham
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Another major retail store is closing in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Star player says Lions made ‘disrespectful’ offer to him
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy