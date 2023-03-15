Open in App
Ravenna, OH
Record-Courier

Ravenna man sentenced for high-speed pursuit during which school bus nearly hit

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZLdd_0lJsNnCH00

A Ravenna man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a high-speed pursuit during which a school bus and other vehicles were nearly struck in March 2022.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Marcus R. Stuczynski, 28, to 4.5 to 5.5 years in prison, according to court records. Two passengers in the vehicle were previously sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the pursuit.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Stuczynski went off the road and through a yard at a high rate of speed and nearly struck a sheriff's cruiser at state Route 224 and Bonner Road in Deerfield Township at about 2:25 p.m. March 29, 2022. A deputy was in the cruiser at the time.

The vehicle was pursued to state Route 183 and Giddings Road in Edinburg Township, where the Jeep went left of center and nearly struck several vehicles, including a stopped school bus head on, while traveling at about 100 mph. The bus's lights were flashing and its stop sign was extended while it was letting a child off.

The Jeep crash in the 500 block of Newton Falls Road. Authorities said Stuczynski fled on foot into nearby woods, where he was found and arrested. Deputies said Stuczynski had suspected crack cocaine, two crack pipes with residue, suspected marijuana, and a marijuana bowl and a pipe, both with residue.

Two passengers were also charged. The Jeep's owner, Anthony R. Stuczynski, 31, of Ravenna, pulled away from deputies and attempted to walk away from them and then allegedly broke a meth pipe into pieces while trying to conceal it while sitting in the back seat of a sheriff's cruiser. Dylan J. Briscar, 29, of Mantua, also fled into the woods following the crash and was found with the drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Marcus Stuczynski pleaded guilty in January to second-degree felony assault, which was amended down from first-degree felony assault as part of a plea deal, and two counts of third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Briscar and Anthony Stuczynski pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in July and September respectively. Briscar was sentenced to 90 days in Portage County Jail and fined $750, both suspended, and ordered to pay $266 in court costs. Stuczynski was fined $100 and ordered to pay $228 in court costs.

As part of plea deals, other charges in a grand jury indictment were dismissed.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

Comments / 0
