America has a new favorite dog – and it's not a lab

Labrador retrievers have held the top spot as America's Favorite Dog for the past 31 years -- until now. The American Kennel Club says French bulldogs have become the most prevalent purebred dog in the U.S.

While they are cute, friendly, and full of personality, they also can experience breathing problems, skin and eye infections, and spinal problems that can be expensive to treat.

They have also been the targets of crime, including the 2021 shooting of a California dog walker that was walking Lady Gaga's Frenchies.

