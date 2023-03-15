Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Fentanyl testing materials will be legalized in Mississippi

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXFtC_0lJsNOKE00
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Chris Bell, D-Jackson, speaks outside the Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 31, 2023. Bell sponsored a bill that will decriminalize testing materials to detect the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The bill passed with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the measure, which will become law July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will decriminalize materials that allow people to test illegal drugs to detect if they are spiked with fentanyl, a highly powerful synthetic opioid painkiller.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 722 on Monday, and it becomes law July 1.

“It’s a sad reality that fentanyl overdoses are skyrocketing as a result of an open border,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “This bill will help to save lives.”

Fentanyl is not illegal and is used in hospitals nationwide, but it is also widely added to illegal drugs sold on the street and is blamed for about 70,000 opioid deaths every year in the United States. A report last year from a bipartisan federal commission found that fentanyl and similar drugs are being made mostly in labs in Mexico from chemicals shipped primarily from China.

Delivering test strips to people is part of harm reduction strategy that gives appropriate products to drug users to prevent accidental overdoses. If someone is about to take an illicit drug, they can dip a test strip into drug residue dissolved in water. With information from the test, a person can take steps to reduce their risk of dying from an overdose.

The Mississippi bill to decriminalize fentanyl testing materials passed with broad bipartisan support by a vote of 117-3 in the House and 50-0 in the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Chris Bell of Jackson, who sponsored the bill, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that fentanyl testing trips are a safety measure akin to seat belts in vehicles.

“Seat belts don’t encourage bad driving, but they’re there to protect us in case we make a mistake,” Bell said.

Current Mississippi law considers fentanyl testing products such as test strips and testing wipes “drug paraphernalia,” and if someone is convicted of possessing these products, they can face up to six months in jail.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Ex-nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Mississippi tops list of states that struggles to pay bills
Southaven, MS2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Mississippi
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Enjoy A Massive Buffet At Palace Buffet In Mississippi
Southaven, MS4 days ago
Freeze possible for many in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Mississippi River
Natchez, MS4 days ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
Portland, MI22 hours ago
Attorney says Mississippi man's head severed from his body, calls for DOJ investigation
Laurel, MS6 days ago
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off southcentral Alaska
Homer, AK21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy