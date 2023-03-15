Open in App
Escambia County, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office target 4 cold cases at symposium

By Alexa Daly,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbNw2_0lJsMIzf00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking into four different cold case homicides in Escambia County as part of a two-day Cold Case Symposium.

The symposium is made up of retired and volunteer law enforcement detectives from the area.

City looks at closing Pensacola night club after 3 deadly shootings

“We consider a case to be cold when we have exhausted all available leads and we are not able to establish probable cause for an arrest. Just because a case is considered cold does not mean we have forgotten about the victim or their families,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The cases of the following victims will be investigated:

Connie Slaughter: December 10, 2010 . Slaughter was found near her vehicle at her residence. She was found with blood on her hands and face. Her keys and cell phone were missing from the scene.

Steven Davis: August 26, 1998 . Davis was shot in his cab after leaving the Winn Dixie parking lot at 400 Navy Blvd.. The cab was located with the driver’s and passenger doors open and the drivers window shattered.

Anna Louise Brown: April 30, 2017 . Brown was found dead on the side of the road near Gibson Rd. and Alligator Creek after being shot multiple times. Family members expressed concern about Brown’s ex-husband due to him being verbally and physically abusive.

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Underwood: January 3, 1980. 9 year old Kenneth Underwood was last seen playing (hunting) near an abandoned church near Calloway and Booker St. in Cantonment on January 2, 1980. He was found the following day by rescue personal. He was found with a 20 foot section of pine tree over the upper portion of his body. His belt and BB gun were found in two different areas about 50 feet from his body.

The symposium will take place Wednesday and Thursday.

“We look to take advantage of the years of experience these veteran law enforcement professionals bring,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Just because someone is retired, doesn’t mean they have lost their experience and intuition. We hope that our current cold case investigators combined with volunteer experienced retirees can help close these cases and bring closure to the families.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pensacola, FL newsLocal Pensacola, FL
House fire claims child’s life in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Family says 9-year-old called 911 to deadly Downtown Pensacola house fire, saving siblings
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mobile area man in custody after shooting death of both parents
Mobile, AL22 hours ago
Alabama man arrested for shooting, killing parents during argument
Spanish Fort, AL17 hours ago
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
2 people shot to death at home in Baldwin County; son in custody
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Man kills both parents during argument in Spanish Fort neighborhood: BCSO
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Aubrey Shaw: Man stabs elderly couple to death
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man faces charges for burglarizing vehicles in Mary Esther neighborhood
Mary Esther, FL1 day ago
Man shot by unknown person in car on Brooke Avenue: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
10 arrested in Glen Acres drug bust: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Spring breakers busted with drugs, guns on Baldwin Beach Express: Police
Summerdale, AL2 days ago
2 cold weather shelters open in Okaloosa County Sunday night
Fort Walton Beach, FL17 hours ago
2 charged with murder in Heron Drive shooting: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Mobile Police Operation Green Acres nets 10 arrests
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Former Mobile neurosurgeon’s reckless murder trial reaches end of testimony
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Niceville Police searching for multiple credit card thieves
Niceville, FL3 days ago
2 teens arrested after allegedly taking woman’s car at gunpoint: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
2 dead in head-on crash on U.S. 29, 1 driver unidentified: Florida Hwy. Patrol
Molino, FL2 days ago
Man allegedly steals golf cart from home, arrested: Baldwin County Sheriff
Frisco City, AL4 days ago
Police: Patient Baker Acted after pulling out gun in Gulf Breeze Hospital
Gulf Breeze, FL2 days ago
Iowa man dies in single-car crash near Brewton Friday: ALEA
Brewton, AL1 day ago
Prosecution and defense rest cases in Nakhla murder trial
Mobile, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy