These San Diego County roads are closed due to inclement weather conditions

SAN DIEGO — It was a wet and windy morning for San Diegans on Wednesday with moderate to heavy rainfall dampening the morning commute.

With stormy weather comes downed trees, flooding and delays for travelers. For those headed out in the rain, there are several road closures across the county that may affect your route.

Here’s a list of areas that experienced closures due to inclement weather conditions, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works .

— La Plaza Drive is closed in the Lake San Marcos area. The road is closed between Via La Plaza and Mira Cielo Court.

— ( Reopened as of 10:26 a.m. Thursday) Lakes Road in Jamul is closed between Mile Marker 7.5 to Mile Marker 7.

— Sandia Creek in the De Luz area is closed from Santa Margarita Preserve to Rock Mountain due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 10:13 a.m. Thursday) Camino Del Rey is closed from Via Maria Elena to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 7:34 a.m. Thursday) Cole Grade dip is closed from Spring Valley to Old Cole Grade.

— (Reopened as of 4:02 p.m. Wednesday) Harmony Grove Road is closed between Wilgen Road and Wild Willow due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 6:38 a.m. Thursday) Magnolia Avenue in the Ramona area is closed from Highway 78 and Magnolia Heights Road due to flooding in the dip.

— ( Reopened as of 3:05 p.m. Wednesday ) Letton Street in the Ramona area is closed at Kelley Avenue and Main Street due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 3:05 p.m . Wednesday ) Ramona Street is closed at Raymond Street and H Street due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 7:18 a.m. Thursday) Via Viejas in the Alpine area is closed between Calle De Pescadores to Via Belota.

— Pine Creek Crossing in the Pine Valley area is closed due to flooding between Pine Creek Road and Valley View Trail.

— ( Reopened as of 6:36 a.m. Thursday) Huffstatler Street in the Rainbow area is closed from 5th Street to 2nd Street due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 6:35 a.m. Thursday) 5th Street in the Rainbow area is closed from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street due to flooding.

— Twin Peaks Road in Poway from Pomerado Road to Community Road is closed.

— Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.

— ( Reopened as of 6:53 a.m. Thursday) 13th Street at Main Street and Walnut Street in Ramona is closed due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday) Ivy Dell is closed between Jesmond Dene and N. Centre City due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 7:39 a.m. Thursday) El Montevideo is closed between San Elijo and Via De Fortuna due to flooding.

— De Luz Murrieta dip is closed from the Riverside County line to address 40153 De Luz Murrieta due to flooding.

— (Reopened as of 7:08 p.m. Wednesday) T he Pala Temecula dip is closed due to flooding.

— (Reopened as of 6:35 p.m . Wednesday) Discovery Street in Lake San Marcos is closed between San Marcos Boulevard and San Pablo due to flooding.

— ( Reopened as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday) Calle Ricardo dip is closed.

— ( Reopened as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday) Rice Canyon is closed at Highway 76 due to flooding.

— The westbound lane of University Avenue is closed at Arizona Street in the North Park area as crews work to draw down flood areas, the City of San Diego said in a tweet.

— All road crossings along the San Diego River in Mission Valley are closed due to flooding.

These closures went into effect Wednesday morning and are subject to change as weather conditions progress.

Please check back for updates.

