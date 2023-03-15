Open in App
Saratoga Springs, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont singer Noah Kahan coming to SPAC

By Jessie House,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaYyD_0lJsKrf000

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont singer and songwriter, Noah Kahan added some new tour dates including a performance at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Kahan released his Stick Season Summer tour in December 2022 featuring a show at The Palace Theater.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The folk-infused pop singer will make his way to Saratoga Springs on September 2. Kahan also added dates in Syracuse, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Colorado and Massachusetts. Fans can register for the Verified Fan before March 19 for a chance to be selected for the Verified Fan presale on March 22. Additional presale will run throughout the week before the general sale starts on March 24.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More improv comedy headed to Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
New date announced for Springsteen’s Albany concert
Albany, NY2 days ago
Northway welcome center to celebrate waffle day
Glens Falls, NY1 hour ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is 3 Weeks Enough Notice to Back Out of Being a Bridesmaid
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Capital Region concert roundup: March 17-23
Albany, NY2 days ago
New plans in store for former Vermont college
Bennington, VT2 days ago
‘The Voice’ winner to perform in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY4 days ago
NCAA brings positive impact to Downtown Albany
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Matchbox Twenty adds special guest Ben Rector to SPAC concert
Cohoes, NY2 days ago
NYS Writers Institute presents 3rd Albany Film Festival
Albany, NY2 days ago
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day safely in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 13-17
Albany, NY2 days ago
Randy Travis adds second show in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY1 hour ago
Meet the young Irish dancers competing internationally
Albany, NY3 days ago
Easter bunny coming back to the Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY2 days ago
Bands wanted for upcoming Gloversville events
Gloversville, NY3 days ago
Historic Albany building renamed for former Gov. Paterson
Albany, NY2 days ago
WATCH: Truck fire in Delmar
Delmar, NY20 hours ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are you a hoarder if you keep old cassette tapes and HS trophies?
Albany, NY3 days ago
Former “Cash Cab,” host Ben Bailey coming to Cohoes
Cohoes, NY3 days ago
5 things to know this Friday, March 17
Albany, NY3 days ago
GasBuddy: Albany prices drop after slight increase
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Flower and Garden Expo blooms in Capital Region
Troy, NY1 day ago
Restorations at Kate Mullany House almost complete
Troy, NY2 days ago
Watervliet Restaurant Week set for April
Watervliet, NY1 day ago
Flour Child baking boldly in downtown Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
New gift shop with boba tea opens in Berkshire County
Adams, MA45 minutes ago
Ballston Spa Mayor shaves head for pediatric cancer research
Ballston Spa, NY1 day ago
Hudson Crossing Park seeks award candidates
Schuylerville, NY2 days ago
Capital Region’s first cannabis dispensary opening April 1
Schenectady, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy