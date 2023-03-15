Opinion: Move school board elections to boost parent turnout

Today, state legislators have an important opportunity to help ensure that the voices of all Americans are heard. As the American experiment continues, state governments can adapt their laws to structures that protect the rights of all citizens. Legislatures in the states now face an opportunity to do just that and expand the accessibility of the ballot to all voters.

In our republic, elections are not just a means of choosing government officials but are a conversation between the electorate and the elected. The act of voting allows citizens to voice their opinions on the direction the government is headed and to provide opportunity to change course as needed. Yet, when voters are purposefully not given adequate notification that an election is approaching, the election results will not accurately reflect a community’s voice.

This is what we have seen happen in our nation's school board elections − particularly those that are held "off-cycle" (anytime other than November of even years). With the persistent agenda from the left to sexualize and indoctrinate our children, school boards must be held accountable, and we must ensure parents have more control over their child’s education.

This requires the restoration of parental voices back in the government process by making it easier for parents to vote, and harder for special interest groups to game the system. If we can increase voter turnout in school board elections and get more parents to vote, we are likely to see a school board with policies more representative of the entire constituency rather than one small group.

But how do we increase the voter turnout in school board elections?

The first step is consolidating school board elections on dates when voters are already headed to the polls. Known as on-cycle elections, these elections would take place on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November of even-numbered years, when voters are already voting for Congress and the presidency. Having voters vote down the whole ballot on one day is easier than asking them to show up on a different date for local elections.

Looking at the election turnout in a school district near to my heart, Cincinnati Public Schools, reiterates this point. In November of 2021, the highest office on the ticket was the Mayor of Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Public Schools saw a voter turnout of only 24.7%. Meanwhile, just one year earlier in November 2020, the president was on the top of the ticket, and the voter turnout was 63.7%. The city only lost 400 registered voters, but almost 100,000 fewer ballots were cast!

Whenever the voter turnout increases by almost 40% from just under a quarter of registered voters to almost two-thirds of registered voters, this benefits all Americans and enables the voices of all Americans to be heard.

The pattern holds true in other states as well. For example, 2011, Michigan consolidated all school board elections to on-cycle. In some districts, voter turnout increased from under 10% to more than 60% in just one year.

By ensuring a majority of registered voters are casting their ballots, the results are more representative of the community as a whole. In fact, multiple studies reveal the same result and reveal that changing elections to on-cycle increases turnout amongst minority and lower-income voters. Another study even indicates that this could help increase minorities being elected as well.

Even the National School Board Association acknowledges the benefits of on-cycle elections. They admit, "school board elections with relatively higher voter turnout and a broader range of constituents (e.g., holding school board elections at the same time as state- or national-level elections) are associated with higher academic performance of students, as opposed to elections with lower voter turnout."

It’s time the Buckeye State makes it easier for all Americans to vote. The America First Policy Institute’s Center for 1776 has released research about on-cycle school board elections and policies for state legislatures to implement. Enacting these policies would enable Americans to vote in greater numbers and allow school boards to enact policies that represent the values of the entire community. Moving elections to on-cycle is a simple way to make it easier to vote and ensure all Americans are better represented.

Ken Blackwell serves as Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity and previously was Ohio’s Secretary of State.