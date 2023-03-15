Open in App
Pickerington, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal is Ohio Mr. Basketball, CVCA's Darryn Peterson was a finalist

By Akron Beacon Journal,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS – Senior Devin Royal of Pickerington Central High School was named 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. CVCA sophomore Darryn Peterson was a finalist for the award and a strong candidate to win it.

Peterson ended up finishing third in the statewide voting process conducted by members of the OPSWA.

Royal, an Ohio State recruit who led Pickerington Central to a state championship last year as a junior, has the Tigers back in the state tournament this weekend. In the Mr. Basketball voting, Royal edged out Centerville senior Gabe Cupps, who won the Mr. Basketball award last year. Royal had 90 votes compared to 87 for Cupps.

Peterson was third in the voting, followed by senior Dailyn Swain of Columbus Africentric, sophomore Jerry Easter II of Toledo Emmanuel Christian, senior Bede Lori of Caldwell and junior Luke Skaljac of Brecksville.

LeBron James is the only sophomore to win the award, which is now in its 36th year. It was first given by the Associated Press in 1988 with Jimmy Jackson, then a junior at Toledo Macomber, being the first recipient. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

All-time list of Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

  • 2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central
  • 2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville
  • 2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

  • 2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge
  • 2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia
  • 2018 - Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington
  • 2017 - Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South
  • 2016 - Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior
  • 2015 - Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
  • 2014 - Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
  • 2013 - Marc Loving, Toledo St. John's Jesuit
  • 2012 - Justin Fritts, Mentor
  • 2011 - Trey Burke, Columbus Northland
  • 2010 - Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
  • 2009 - Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
  • 2008 - William Buford, Toledo Libbey
  • 2007 - Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky
  • 2006 - O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
  • 2005 - O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
  • 2004 - Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee
  • 2003 - LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
  • 2002 - LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
  • 2001 - LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

  • 2000 - (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South
  • 1999 - Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West
  • 1998 - William "Sonny" Johnson, Garfield Heights
  • 1997 - Kenny Gregory, Independence
  • 1996 - Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic
  • 1995 - Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights
  • 1994 - Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic
  • 1993 - Geno Ford, Cambridge
  • 1992 - Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
  • 1991 - Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
  • 1990 - Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty
  • 1989 - Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
  • 1988 - Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal is Ohio Mr. Basketball, CVCA's Darryn Peterson was a finalist

