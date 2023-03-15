Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Letters: After East Palestine, do we really want Norfolk Southern buying railroad?

By Letters to the editor,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHRTa_0lJsJuGy00

I read the article in the Sunday, Feb. 6, Enquirer regarding the sale of the railroad to Norfolk Southern. Mayor Aftab Pureval is all for the sale. I guess he will be happy to have all that money to spend. But do we really want Norfolk Southern to buy our railroad? Isn't that the company causing all the problems in East Palestine?

I really don't want them operating in the Cincinnati area. Leave well enough alone and keep our railroad ours.

Carol Kahn, Amberley Village

Portman touted bipartisanship only when in the minority

In a quote from his farewell speech, former senator Rob Portman decries that, "Issues cannot be solved by one party running over the other and imposing its will on the Senate and the country." I assume he is referring to the Republican-controlled Senate refusing to grant Merrick Garland a Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Or, perhaps to the hurried confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett in violation of the very justification they used to deny Mr. Garland a vote.

Mr. Portman’s posture as a reasonable centrist was just that − a posture and a pose. He touted the necessity for bipartisanship only when he was in the minority.

Steve Carleton, Wyoming

Ramaswamy smart enough to know he won't be GOP 2024 nominee

Vivek Ramaswamy has much to justifiably admire. He is by any measure an academically and business brilliant man. He is a ranked tennis player, too. He has placed himself in the run for the Republican 2024 presidential primary ("Meet St. X grad now running for president," March 5).

He is, by his own description, a political conservative. Fair enough, unless one considers his writing and positions. When he says he is against diversity, equity and inclusion, it hardly seems likely he learned that at St. Xavier High School. Fair again as that became manifest in his college − Harvard − and later years. Not too fair that the party he favors identifies white, male, Christians as the standard bearers. Well, he is male, but as an Indian American Hindu, he has eliminated himself by decrying diversity and inclusion.

He does have the favor of many in his party as he rejects environmental, social (a mishmash of writing on LGBTQ issues that produces heat, not light) and governance movements. He won’t be disappointed because he is smart enough to know he will not be the 2024 GOP nominee.

Nancy Rowles, Covington, Ky.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk Southern Shareholders Sue Over Ohio Derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Conflicting test results leave woman unsure on return home
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
All of the East Palestine train derailment lawsuits filed
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Years Ago | March 19th
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents provided with wellness items
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
11 News speaks with real estate agents concerning market after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Sharon receives grant for bank demolition, redevelopment
Sharon, PA23 hours ago
Northeast Ohio’s ‘Vaccine Queen’ is back, organizing drive-through signature event Saturday for abortion-rights amendment
Columbus, OH2 days ago
This is what stuck means for shop owner in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Local business manager announces run for Cranberry supervisor
Cranberry Township, PA2 days ago
What will the weather be like for spring?
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Pickup truck causes damage to two storefronts in Newton Falls
Newton Falls, OH2 days ago
Shots fired near Warren apartments, man hospitalized
Warren, OH2 days ago
Salamanders found in Beaver Creek are a good sign for East Palestine water quality
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Semi rollover slows traffic on U.S. 30 west of Lisbon
Lisbon, OH3 days ago
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in the Mahoning Valley, according to Tripadvisor
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
LIVE UPDATES | Lake effect snow impacts portions of Northeast Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Lucky family wins new car at local charity event
Austintown, OH3 days ago
Warren building to be demolished within 'the next few days'
Warren, OH3 days ago
Pittsburgh bridge that abruptly shut down for emergency repairs will now be closed for 3 years
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
‘Triple threat’ coming to downtown businesses this weekend
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Kia, Hyundai thefts hit the Mahoning Valley
Struthers, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy