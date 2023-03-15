Letters: Same tired defense of Bengals Mike Brown being offered

I was sad to see that Enquirer columnist Jason Williams used this old argument of giving Bengals owner Mike Brown a break about a negative player union survey. The players are greedy, the union is full of whiners and, to use his words, the organization is run by genuine and respectful people. To justify his stance, Williams asked whether where I work or he works, employees are treated the same.

He missed the point. Brown's competition for players is not where I work or Williams works but the 31 other NFL teams that were mostly graded higher than the Bengals by these same greedy players and whining union members. I am sorry to see this column, which was written in past by former Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty, who I didn't agree with all the time but was always insightful and well thought out, has become a hack piece for the Bengals.

Gerald Smith, Aurora, Ind.

Inflation rate answers which country's energy policy is right

Who's right? Is it the U.S. pursuing the shutdown of fossil fuel production and a climate change agenda, or is it the Russians and Chinese who continue to push for more oil and natural gas exploration? Since inflation is directly tied to a nation's energy policy, I think the answer is obvious.

Ron Thompson, Mt. Washington

China's secrecy might shed insight on origins of COVID-19

A recent news story on NPR said experts are still divided on the origin of the COVID-19 virus. Some feel it was transmitted from an animal in the Wuhan marketplace, while others think it originated from an accidental leak from the Wuhan virology laboratory. If one takes into account the Chinese have refused to divulge important, early epidemiological information and hobbled a WHO investigation, well, you be the judge. What do they have to hide? If it's nothing, then why all the secrecy?

Robert Sharkey, West Chester