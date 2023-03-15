Open in App
Butler County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Opinion: Focus on abilities, not disabilities of people in our community

By Lisa Guliano,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJNba_0lJsJsVW00

Before the 1950s, Ohio residents with developmental disabilities were often sent to institutions or kept at home, isolated and hidden from the public. Thanks to the advocacy efforts of parents who wanted better for their children, change was brought about. In 1952, parents in Butler County formed what would later become the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

With such a start, BCBDD has always had a hand in advocating for people with developmental disabilities and despite progress, there are many ways that advocacy is still needed to this day.

In 1986, the Ohio Legislature signed into law a Bill of Rights for people with developmental disabilities. The statute includes 24 rights to legally reinforce the freedom to choose and experience life. These are basic rights such as: the right to participate in decisions that affect their lives; the right to social interaction with members of either sex; the right to food adequate to meet accepted standards of nutrition; and the right to privacy, including periods of privacy and places of privacy to name some examples.

It has always been difficult for me to accept that people with disabilities needed additional protection under the law to simply be treated equally as all citizens.

Given that reality, our board’s mission focuses on supporting people to live, work and learn in their community. What that looks like is different for every person depending on their goals and dreams for their future − just like you and me. Our role as advocates is an honorable one − it is vitally important given the history of people with disabilities living in institutions and being hidden from the community for being different.

Supporting people with disabilities to access opportunities to develop their full human potential − language also included in the Bill of Rights − incredibly increases our value as a society. Each person realizing their goals and dreams has an exponential effect on all of us.

If you’re trying to think of examples of what our mission looks like in the community, I’d encourage you to look at yourself, possibly your family members and even your friends. Haven’t we all worked on a plan for our lives and accessed support from others along the way? Are there times when you or someone you know faced challenges, or even barriers because of being different or not fitting a "typical profile?" As you’ve walked your path in life, recall the times where your opportunities led you to reaching goals, getting closer to your full potential, contributing to your sense of worth, your family and your community.

Diversity doesn’t look all that different for people with disabilities as they focus on living their best lives − not defined by us − but supported by us. We celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, and I’m challenging you to focus on the abilities, not the disabilities of people in our community, recognizing the unique ways all of us contribute to society.

Lisa Guliano is the superintendent for the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UC holds town hall meeting to address growing on-campus housing concerns
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Rick Hulefeld, early childhood learning legend, steps down from Learning Grove; leaves lasting impact
Covington, KY1 day ago
Oxford works to create response to homelessness
Oxford, OH4 days ago
Cincinnati raises millions to fund research for heart disease and stroke
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
Mini-Heart Mini takes place at Christ Hospital
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Job Opportunity: Dayton VA to hire medical support assistants
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Anonymous car collector uses his collection to help people in need of affordable housing
Erlanger, KY2 days ago
Covington Police Department Captain Matthew Winship graduates from FBI National Academy
Covington, KY1 day ago
2023 Hometown Expo returns to Springboro
Springboro, OH1 day ago
'I just want my city back': Fairfield finalizing plan to address coyote concerns
Fairfield, OH2 days ago
Covington Academy of Heritage Trades to offer masonry, woodworking workshops in April
Covington, KY1 day ago
Mercy Health Adds New Mobile Mammography Coaches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Heritage Church grand reopening this Sunday
Washington Court House, OH2 days ago
Newest member of the Florence Fire Department inducted
Florence, KY2 days ago
Water works suppliers with operations in Harrison to merge
Harrison, OH2 days ago
Where to find Easter egg hunt near you in NKY
Dayton, KY2 days ago
Eight ‘knock off’ charities closed by Ohio AG Yost
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
'Accessory dwelling units' could be coming to single-family neighborhoods in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Festival held to celebrate grand opening of new Madisonville library branch
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Hamilton Co. 911 is investigating system failure after calls went unanswered for 40 minutes
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Miss Black Cincinnati and Miss Black Teen Cincinnati set for April 1
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Police: Impaired driver strikes multiple cars in Cheviot
Cheviot, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy