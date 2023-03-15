Iconic Michael Jordan sneakers to be auctioned

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A historic pair of Michael Jordan basketball shoes is heading to the auction block.

They were shoes that carried a legendary pair of feet.

Next month, Sotheby's will auction off the Nike Air Jordan 13's that Jordan wore during game 2 of the 1998 NBA finals.

"It is a tremendous piece," Stephen Fishler, CEO of Comic Connect , told the WBBM Noon Business Hour.

The shoes are expected to fetch between $2-4 million.

Fishler said that there will be bidders from around the world, because basketball is an international sport and Jordan is a global figure.

"So if there's one player and one set of iconic sneakers that's going to drive the people into the bidding marketplace to get these, it's going to be his sneakers."

