The Art Center presents: An Artist's Journey

DOVER — On the stage at The Art Center, there is an impressive exhibit that depicts An Artist's Journey. Juleen Stacy explores the trials and triumphs as a student enrolled at a fine art atelier. Stacy has been a Resident Artist of The Art Center for several years. In 2019 she enrolled in The Academy of Realist Art in Boston, Massachusetts, and began an artistic journey that would tax her patience, yet provide immeasurable satisfaction in her finished assignments.

The work displayed is rendered in pencil and charcoal. The Academy of Realist Art, Boston, teaches students to draw and paint using the French Academic Method. Stacy is enrolled in the online curriculum, taking classes via Zoom in her studio. However, achieving a goal isn’t always a linear progression. She provides explanations of where mistakes occurred and the issues she had creating the work. As the viewer progresses through the show we get to follow along as Stacy’s works get more complex, providing the viewer insight into how the curriculum builds on previous skills learned and demands new levels of expertise.

An Artist's Journey will be on display at the Art Center now through the end of April with a reception on Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Please visit the Art Center located at 1 Washington St., Suite 1177, Dover, N.H. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.theartcenterdover.com or call 603-978-6702.