Open in App
Monterey County, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Watch: Family, friends of Kristin Smart address her killer in California court

By Chloe Jones,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nbrva_0lJsJQzI00

Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart on Friday, marking an end to the proseuciton of the nearly 27-year-old mystery.

A Monterey County jury convicted him of the Cal Poly freshman’s murder in October, while a separate jury acquitted his father, Ruben Flores, of helping his son conceal the crime.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe told Flores he had been a “cancer to society,” noting that in the 25 years before his arrest he is alleged to have drugged and raped multiple women, mostly in Los Angeles County.

One by one, Smart’s family members gave powerful victim impact statements, telling the judge how the crime has affected their lives and how the remaining mystery — the location of Smart’s body — continues to torment them to this day.

Watch the video here:

Can’t see the video? Try turning off your ad blocker.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles man busted with 4 pounds of meth, over a pound of fentanyl, counterfeit oxycodone and cash
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Authorities ID man shot to death by family member
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
El Sereno stabbing survivor recalls terrifying attack
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
19-year-old stabbed to death during fight at The Collection in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA20 hours ago
2 teens arrested for fatal Long Beach triple shooting
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Family asking for public’s help in finding a man last seen in Phelan
Phelan, CA17 hours ago
Teens in custody for fatal shooting in Long Beach park
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Man wanted for allegedly robbing armored truck in El Segundo
El Segundo, CA1 day ago
California men sentenced to years in federal prison for crime spree
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Carson, CA2 days ago
Felon convicted for 2016 escape from Orange County jail
Santa Ana, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man shot to death near Compton
Willowbrook, CA20 hours ago
Ex-Long Beach employee pleads not guilty in woman’s overdose death
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
L.A. riders bail on Metro trains amid 'horror' of deadly drug overdoses, crime
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Bakersfield Man Pleads Not Guilty After7-Year-Old Daughter Ejected From Car
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Retired LAPD captain wins $10M in retaliation, discrimination suit
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Driver crashes into building in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA19 hours ago
Man dies after being tasered by Long Beach police
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Retired LAPD Captain awarded $10.1 million in discrimination, retaliation lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Compton shooting leaves one dead
Compton, CA2 days ago
Anti-police activist group fights for officers' height and weights as it builds online database
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
US citizen in Mexico apparently kidnapped; FBI offers $20K reward
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2-car crash in Toluca Lake traps victim; 3 people taken to hospital
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
SLO County woman convicted of hit-and-run, insurance fraud after injuring motorcyclist
San Miguel, CA2 days ago
Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona gym turns out to be Bollywood actor
Corona, CA2 days ago
Woman charged for fatal crash in Orange County
La Palma, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy