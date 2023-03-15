Brentwood Academy's Tyler Tanner named Tennessee's Gatorade boys basketball player of year

Brentwood Academy junior Tyler Tanner garnered the state's top honor on Wednesday when he was named the Gatorade Tennessee Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Tanner, a three-year starter and 6-foot point guard for the Eagles, averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals in helping Brentwood Academy (29-3) to its first Division II-AA state championship since 2018. Tanner, the TSSAA DII-AA state tournament MVP, scored 22 points and had five steals in Brentwood Academy's 63-52 win over Briarcrest Christian.

Tanner has a 3.82 GPA.

"Tyler was amazing this year," said CPA coach Kevin Maggard in a release. "He is able to influence the game from the defensive end of the floor. Everyone talks about his offensive skills, and deservedly so, but his defensive skills on reading the next play, guarding hard both on and off the ball and his overall instincts are second to none."

Tanner has been offered by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Tennessee Tech and Hampton.

He is now eligible for the national player of the year honors.

Tanner joins Darius Garland (2018) and David Harrison (2001) as former winners from Brentwood Academy since 2000.

