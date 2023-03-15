Open in App
Brentwood, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Brentwood Academy's Tyler Tanner named Tennessee's Gatorade boys basketball player of year

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J69ZL_0lJsIX8A00

Brentwood Academy junior Tyler Tanner garnered the state's top honor on Wednesday when he was named the Gatorade Tennessee Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Tanner, a three-year starter and 6-foot point guard for the Eagles, averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals in helping Brentwood Academy (29-3) to its first Division II-AA state championship since 2018. Tanner, the TSSAA DII-AA state tournament MVP, scored 22 points and had five steals in Brentwood Academy's 63-52 win over Briarcrest Christian.

Tanner has a 3.82 GPA.

"Tyler was amazing this year," said CPA coach Kevin Maggard in a release. "He is able to influence the game from the defensive end of the floor. Everyone talks about his offensive skills, and deservedly so, but his defensive skills on reading the next play, guarding hard both on and off the ball and his overall instincts are second to none."

Tanner has been offered by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Tennessee Tech and Hampton.

GEORGE MACINTYRE:Brentwood Academy 2025 4-star QB George MacIntyre offered by Georgia

HOW TO WATCH:How to watch, stream all TSSAA basketball state championships games for 2023 tournament

He is now eligible for the national player of the year honors.

Tanner joins Darius Garland (2018) and David Harrison (2001) as former winners from Brentwood Academy since 2000.

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN4 days ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Boyfriend killed girlfriend, then himself after standoff with Tennessee police
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN9 days ago
Police searching for Clarksville teen missing since Saturday
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Kyle Chrisley arrested on assault charge in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN5 days ago
East Nashville homicide suspect turns himself in
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide
Hendersonville, TN5 days ago
The milkshakes are back! Beloved Reeves-Sain Drug Store returns to Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Victim’s boyfriend linked to deadly Murfreesboro shooting after standoff in Hendersonville
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Nashville father prays for daughter's alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN10 days ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 14, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Event raises $54K+ for man injured by boat motor on Old Hickory Lake
Old Hickory, TN8 days ago
Possible link between Murfreesboro murder, Hendersonville barricaded person under investigation
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Donald Wayne Green
Columbia, TN7 days ago
Man wanted in East Nashville murder, police say
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Release Name of Homicide Victim; Boyfriend Takes Own Life in Standoff with Hendersonville Police
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in East Nashville
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Hendersonville library facing threats after allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN5 days ago
Retired Gallatin Police Lieutenant Passes Away
Gallatin, TN6 days ago
Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Public school employee wanted for kidnapping takes cops on high-speed chase spanning multiple counties: police
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Fairview man goes viral after eating McDonald’s and losing weight
Fairview, TN9 days ago
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Nashville, TN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy