WRBL News 3

Woman arrested on murder charge in Columbus ‘hit-and-run’ investigation

By Nicole Sanders,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run investigation .

During the early morning hours of March 9, 34-year-old Robert Carter was found dead near Macon Road and I-185. Police say he’d been struck by a vehicle and killed.

Further investigation led police to believe Carter’s death may have been intentional.

Phenix City police investigate Tuesday night shooting near Summerville Road

On March 10, the Violent Crimes Unit began helping with the investigation. Authorities say Carter’s death is now deemed to be an intentional act.

On March 15, Ashley Lewis, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and murder in connection to Carter’s death.

Lewis’ preliminary hearing is being held in Recorder’s Court on March 17 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Adam Moyer at (706) 225-4435.

