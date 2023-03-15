Open in App
Sewickley, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley cleanup day returns after pandemic hiatus, volunteers wanted

By Michael DiVittorio,

4 days ago
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review

Sewickley officials hope volunteers turn out in droves for the return of the borough’s Earth Day cleanup.

The annual beautification was canceled the past few years due to the pandemic.

Details were announced at the March 14 council meeting.

The cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon April 22. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. at the borough building, 601 Thorn St. Volunteers will receive safety vests, bags and gloves and will be assigned areas.

The cleanup will take place at the parks, boat launches at Walnut and Chestnut streets, and along other roadways and alleys.

“This is a great time for the community to come together to do something for the environment and for our parks,” said Cynthia Mullins, council president. “Prior to covid, we used to have an annual Arbor Day celebration, which is very close to Earth Day. Due to covid, a lot of our spring celebrations and festivals and community events went away.

“This is a great opportunity to bring the community together outside and celebrate our beautiful, walkable green community.”

Arbor Day is April 28. Earth Day is April 22.

Volunteers are also needed for tree planting during the Earth Day cleanup.

Six or seven memorial trees will be replaced at various parts of the borough.

Volunteers are asked to register for Earth Day so borough officials can plan for lunch, which is set for 12:30 p.m. at the borough building. The registration deadline is April 21.

People can sign up online at sewickleyborough.org, email clerk@sewickleyborough.org or call 412-741-4015.

Borough manager Donna Kaib said a handful of people already have registered.

“I’m hoping to get as many people as we can,” Kaib said. “It’s giving back to the community. It’s having a chance for people to meet each other, make a social event out of it and meet your neighbors.”

In other news

• Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for 243-245 Frederick Ave. Such certificates are required for facade projects in the borough’s historic districts. The property owner wants to make upgtades to the garage.

• Council approved a request for the Divine Redeemer Parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 5367 to have its Easter Egg hunt at War Memorial Park from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 1.

• Council approved a request to close Division Street from Broad Street to Hegner Way on a weekly basis from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays from May 1 to Oct. 31 so the restaurant/bar Lula can have outdoor seating and entertainment.

• A request to have the Sweetwater Center for the Arts 2023 Mavuno Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Riverfront Park was approved.

• Straight Street between Centennial and Hill streets will be closed from 3 to 8 p.m. on June 9 for a block party.

• Cochran Hose Company and the Quaker Valley Fire Prevention Committee will have an event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 along Broad Street from Beaver to Thorn streets. The road will be closed so first responders can showcase their vehicles and equipment and host food trucks and various booths.

