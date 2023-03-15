Controversial Alabama restaurant’s request for liquor license denied again

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — The controversial Houston County restaurant, Horizons Bar and Grill, has once again been denied a liquor license.

This marks the second time the Houston County Commission has denied the restaurant’s request.

The restaurant’s location became infamous after two separate shootings were reported in a four-month time span when it was previously known as Teasers Gentlemen’s Club.

The owners of the restaurant say they plan to appeal.

