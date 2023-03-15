Open in App
Cheatham County, TN
See more from this location?
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 3-15-16-2023 Beware The Ides of March

By Clark Shelton,

4 days ago

Seeing temps climb and will see the winds start to pick up which means one thing… Storms are marching in… Your Thursday night late looks bumpy. We will monitor the chance of strong and possibly severe storms for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A look ahead to your weekend is simply put…COLD! Gusty winds and cool to cold temps are in the forecast for the weekend, so don’t put the coats away yet!

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The post WEATHER 3-15-16-2023 Beware The Ides of March appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cheatham County, TN newsLocal Cheatham County, TN
BNA Opens New Cell Lots While Construction Takes Place on Old Ones
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weekend Weather: Dropping Temps, Hard Freeze
Nashville, TN2 days ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN5 days ago
SLUSH Motorsports Festival Coming to Nashville Superspeedway
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash
Brentwood, TN20 hours ago
6 Live Shows this Week-March 20, 2023
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Monster Truck Challenge LIVE Coming to Lebanon This April
Lebanon, TN4 days ago
$350,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN4 days ago
Where to Park at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN7 days ago
ROCKNPOD Expo Coming to Nashville this Weekend
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Velvet Taco Opens in East Nashville on March 20, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Two Arrested after Setting Fire to Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN3 days ago
MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players Close Season with Free Spring Concert March 27
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Larry Kenneth Christy
Ashland City, TN4 days ago
DinoTrek Makes a Return to the Nashville Zoo
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Hendersonville Public Library Fires Director, Receives Threats after Controversial Event
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
Sinatra Bar & Lounge Nashville Announce Grand Opening Date
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Counting Crows Brings Banshee Season Tour to Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
OneGenAway to Offer Free Groceries at Murfreesboro Church Parking Lot
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
Preds Weekly Update for March 20, 2023: Previews and Where to Watch
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Drake Announces Tour Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 14, 2023
Nashville, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Stephanie Anne ‘Stevie’ Smith
Chapmansboro, TN4 days ago
New Cell Phone Lot at Nashville International Airport Officially Opens
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Predators Get Shutout in Loss to New York Rangers
Nashville, TN54 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy