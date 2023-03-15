Report: Jazz Sign Kris Dunn to Two-Year Deal

Point guard Kris Dunn will be sticking around with the Utah Jazz.

According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic , the Utah Jazz have signed point guard Kris Dunn for the rest of the season.

“Kris Dunn signed a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, League Sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania, with the second year being non-guaranteed," Jones tweeted on Tuesday.

Dunn has shined in his short stint with Utah, averaging 11.6 ppg while dishing out 4.6 assists, but more importantly, the former lottery pick has been a menace on defense. In just 22 minutes per game, he's averaging 1.6 steals and .6 blocks at the backup point guard position.

The Jazz appeared to be in full tank mode when they dealt away four rotational pieces, which dovetailed with starting point guard Collin Sexton injuring his hamstring prior to the All-Star game. But the emergence of Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Simone Fontecchio has kept the Jazz within striking distance for a playoff berth with just 13 games to go.

With Sexton and Jordan Clarkson coming back from injuries, head coach Will Hardy will have some difficult decisions to make juggling rotation minutes. Dunn has earned his keep being Utah's best backcourt defender, but will it be too crowded in the kitchen when the team is at full strength?

Also, what are the chances Dunn sticks with the Jazz in 2023-24? With Sexton under contract, along with three first-round picks and some money to spend in free agency, the Jazz gave themselves an out by not guaranteeing Dunn’s second year.

Either way, the veteran point guard belongs in an NBA rotation based on what he’s done on the court over the last month. Hardy will have the week to sort it out as the Jazz don't resume play until Saturday when they host the Boston Celtics .

